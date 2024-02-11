Beneath UNRWA’s Gaza Strip headquarters, the IDF has uncovered one of Hamas’s most significant and top secret assets: a subterranean data center used by the terror group for intelligence and communications. The terror group built the server farm, complete with an electrical room…
Je verwacht het wel
UNRWA, wel te verwarren met de VN-organisatie waarvan 12 werknemers deelnamen aan 7 oktober door een Israëlische vrouw te ontvoeren, het lichaam van een dode IDF-soldaat te ontvoeren, munitie te distribueren, voertuig-bewegingen te coördineren en thuis opgeslagen RPG's naar het 'slagveld' te brengen.
Nou, onder hun Gaza-hoofdkwartier trof de IDF onlangs dus een "Hamas-data/IT-centrum" aan, waar journalisten gisteren voor het eerst toegang tot kregen. Op 8 meter diepte werd een eerste tunnelingang aangetroffen direct onder een nabijgelegen UNRWA-school, het vermeende datacentrum zelf bevindt zich op 20 meter (!) diepte onder het UNRWA-hoofdkantoor. Belangrijke noot: er is geen ingang vanuit het UNRWA-hoofdkantoor zelf tot dit datacentrum, maar het ligt er wel direct onder.
De bovenstaande Emanuel Fabian van The Times of Israel bezocht de locatie en tekent het als volgt op:
"UNRWA’s Gaza headquarters is located in Gaza City’s upscale Rimal neighborhood, an area that the IDF had previously operated in, dismantled the local Hamas battalion and withdrawn its troops from.
At the time of the initial ground offensive in Gaza City, the military had not found or known much about the Hamas data center. But new intelligence, primarily emerging from the Shin Bet interrogations of captured terrorists, helped pinpoint where to dig.
(...) Col. Nissim Hazan, a senior officer in the 401st Brigade (...) who is tasked with coordinating the brigade’s underground operations, said the main entrance to the tunnel was located under a UNRWA school in the area.
(...) The room, with several electrical closets, power inverters and dozens of off-grid industrial batteries, was now covered in a thick layer of mud. (...) A few more dozen meters of tunnel from the electrical room led to the heart of the facility, Hamas’s data center. There were about half a dozen rows of server cabinets, each with racks of computers for Hamas’s operations. (...) IDF officials believe Hamas used the server farm for intelligence gathering, data processing and communications."
UNRWA-baas Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini reageert als volgt op de onthullingen:
"- UNRWA did not know what is under its headquarters in Gaza.
- UNRWA staff left its headquarters in Gaza City on 12 October following the Israeli evacuation orders and as bombardment intensified in the area.
- We have not used that compound since we left it nor are we aware of any activity that may have taken place there.
- We are therefore unable to confirm or otherwise comment on these reports.
- In times of “no active conflict” UNRWA inspects inside its premises every quarter, the last inspection for the UNRWA Gaza premises was completed in September 2023.
- In the past, whenever suspicious cavity was found close to or under UNRWA premises, protest letters were promptly filed to parties to the conflict, including both the de facto authorities in Gaza (Hamas) and the Israeli authorities. The matter was consistently reported in annual reports presented to the General Assembly and made public.
- The Israeli Authorities have not informed UNRWA officially about the alleged tunnel."
Kortom: Lazzarini zegt niets te weten van deze "vermeende" locaties en wekt de suggestie dat de locaties pas als zodanig door Hamas in gebruik zijn genomen nadat zijn personeel het gebouw verliet.
Dat laatste is categorisch uitgesloten, maar het is in principe, technisch, in hypothetische theorie wel mogelijk dat hij het niet wist. 20 meter is echt heel diep namelijk, en zijn hoofdkantoor huisde geen ingang tot dit ondegrondse complex.
Echter, zoals pro-Palestijnse commentatoren terecht opmerken: er staan overduidelijk ook omvormers voor zonnepanelen op de foto's, die er volgens pro-Palestijnse commentatoren op wijzen dat dit gewoon een civiele UNRWA-kelder is, en Israël het Hamas-datacentrum 'fabriceert'.
Maar als Israël deze locaties gefabriceerd zou hebben en het gewoon UNRWA's eigen zonnekelder is, waarom zegt UNRWA-baas Lazzarini dan dat ze deze locaties überhaupt niet kennen?
Naschrift 12:30 - De Wall Street Journal vorige week: "In 2014, part of the parking lot at the Unrwa headquarters in Gaza began sinking, likely from a Hamas tunnel dug beneath. “No one talked about what was causing the collapse,” a former Unrwa official said, “but everyone knew.”"
UNWRA-baas Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini reageert als volgt:
