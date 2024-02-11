Beneath UNRWA’s Gaza Strip headquarters, the IDF has uncovered one of Hamas’s most significant and top secret assets: a subterranean data center used by the terror group for intelligence and communications. The terror group built the server farm, complete with an electrical room…

UNRWA, wel te verwarren met de VN-organisatie waarvan 12 werknemers deelnamen aan 7 oktober door een Israëlische vrouw te ontvoeren, het lichaam van een dode IDF-soldaat te ontvoeren, munitie te distribueren, voertuig-bewegingen te coördineren en thuis opgeslagen RPG's naar het 'slagveld' te brengen.

Nou, onder hun Gaza-hoofdkwartier trof de IDF onlangs dus een "Hamas-data/IT-centrum" aan, waar journalisten gisteren voor het eerst toegang tot kregen. Op 8 meter diepte werd een eerste tunnelingang aangetroffen direct onder een nabijgelegen UNRWA-school, het vermeende datacentrum zelf bevindt zich op 20 meter (!) diepte onder het UNRWA-hoofdkantoor. Belangrijke noot: er is geen ingang vanuit het UNRWA-hoofdkantoor zelf tot dit datacentrum, maar het ligt er wel direct onder.

De bovenstaande Emanuel Fabian van The Times of Israel bezocht de locatie en tekent het als volgt op:

"UNRWA’s Gaza headquarters is located in Gaza City’s upscale Rimal neighborhood, an area that the IDF had previously operated in, dismantled the local Hamas battalion and withdrawn its troops from.

At the time of the initial ground offensive in Gaza City, the military had not found or known much about the Hamas data center. But new intelligence, primarily emerging from the Shin Bet interrogations of captured terrorists, helped pinpoint where to dig.

(...) Col. Nissim Hazan, a senior officer in the 401st Brigade (...) who is tasked with coordinating the brigade’s underground operations, said the main entrance to the tunnel was located under a UNRWA school in the area.

(...) The room, with several electrical closets, power inverters and dozens of off-grid industrial batteries, was now covered in a thick layer of mud. (...) A few more dozen meters of tunnel from the electrical room led to the heart of the facility, Hamas’s data center. There were about half a dozen rows of server cabinets, each with racks of computers for Hamas’s operations. (...) IDF officials believe Hamas used the server farm for intelligence gathering, data processing and communications."