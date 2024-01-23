The Kfir Brigade last night was withdrawn from the Gaza Strip for a short R&R and training period, and have been replaced with other forces in the Khan Younis area, the military says. The IDF says that after their short break, the Kfir Brigade will continue operational activity…

Gisteren de dodelijkste dag van de gehele grondoperatie voor de IDF. Woordvoerder Hagari meldt dat 21 soldaten ontkwamen bij een voortijdige instorting van een gebouw dat de troepen al met demolitie-explosieven had gevuld:

""As far as we know, at around 4 p.m., an RPG was fired by terrorists at a tank securing the forces, and simultaneously, an explosion occurred at two two-story buildings. The buildings collapsed due to this explosion, while most of the forces were inside and near them," he says. Hagari says the explosion was likely a result of mines planted by troops to demolish the buildings, but the cause of the detonation was still under investigation."

Bijzonder doffe ellende. MinDef Gallant, president Herzog en oppositieleider Lapid spreken allemaal hun verdriet uit, gevolgd door vastberadenheid. Herzog: "An unbearably difficult morning, in which more and more names of the best of our sons are added to the gravestones of heroes". Gallant: "This is a war that will determine the future of Israel for decades to come – the fall of the soldiers compels us to achieve the goals of the fighting."

De eerste tien namen en foto's zijn gepubliceerd, het totaal aantal IDF-doden te Gaza sinds het begin van de grondoperatie staat nu op 219.

In ander nieuws heeft Israël (al voor dit incident) een wapenstilstand van maar liefst twee gehele maanden voorgesteld, in ruil voor álle 136 overgebleven gijzelaars. "According to the proposal, the deal would include the release of all remaining hostages who are alive and the return of the bodies of dead hostages in several phases. The first phase would see the release of women, men over the age of 60 years old and hostages who are in critical medical condition, the officials said."

In weer ander nieuws stelt Saoedi-Arabië nu voor dat het Israël erkent (wat natuurlijk al onderdeel was van de aanstaande vredesovereenkomst die in de ijskast werd gezet na het begin van deze oorlog) in ruil voor de Israëlische medewerking aan "a path towards a Palestinian state." Belangrijke noot: zo'n Palestijnse staat zou onder ongekend hevige invloed van Saoedi-Arabië en de Emiraten komen te staan, wat overigens een prima slotsom zou zijn.

Update 11:00 - Hamas verwerpt voorstel wapenstilstand van twee maanden. "Hamas zou pas weer gijzelaars willen vrijlaten als Israël zijn offensief staakt en zich terugtrekt uit de Gazastrook. De Israëlische regering wil geen commentaar geven tegenover AP."