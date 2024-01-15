achtergrond

Stamcafé: Trailer Halo seizoen 2

Cortana, press play

Bij gebrek aan andere interesses, een leven en algeheel perspectief zaten we bovenop het eerste seizoen 1. Zodoende las u hier "TRAILER. Nieuwe Halo -serie, geproduceerd door Steven Spielberg", "Nieuwe Halo serie-trailer stemt zowaar HOOPVOL. Dus hier een diepte-analyse van elk frame", "Wat vonden we van de eerste Halo aflevering?" en "Eindelijk echte ACTIE in de nieuwe Halo serie". Dat is natuurlijk waarom u dit brede entertainment-weblog dagelijks bezoekt, dus dat doen we gewoon weer dunnetjes over.

Algehele indruk: beter dan seizoen 1 en verdienstelijke actie-scenes, al lijkt het oorspronkelijke Halo-gevoel nog niet helemaal gevangen. Alle belangwekkende screenshots na de breek.

De betere screens

Idd matige take Pablo

@MinuraNakatawa
the "Armor" is a part of Master Chief's character and no amount of copium and convincing will tell me otherwise. its the little reactive movements, the line delivery, the voice, accompanied by music, and good cuts that brings out the character.

@Mr_Rebs_

Pablo Schreiber, who plays Master Chief in the Halo show, explained why Master Chief doesn’t always wear his helemet: “You're not going to be able to bring an audience along in a long-form story without having access to a character's face, which tells you what they're feeling,…

Tags: stamcafe, trailer, spielberg
@Spartacus | 15-01-24 | 22:02 | 269 reacties

