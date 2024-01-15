the "Armor" is a part of Master Chief's character and no amount of copium and convincing will tell me otherwise. its the little reactive movements, the line delivery, the voice, accompanied by music, and good cuts that brings out the character.

Rebs Gaming @ Mr_Rebs_ Pablo Schreiber, who plays Master Chief in the Halo show, explained why Master Chief doesn’t always wear his helemet: “You're not going to be able to bring an audience along in a long-form story without having access to a character's face, which tells you what they're feeling,…