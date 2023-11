In Duitsland begint het besef steeds meer door te dringen dat er niks meer te schaffen valt.

Germany: Educators and social workers are discovering to their dismay that it is all but impossible to “integrate” young Muslim immigrants into German society.

Ark spokesman warns against radical young people

Teachers and social workers are sounding the alarm: Arab young people are becoming more and more radical. Islamism has long since won in some migrant milieus.

“Germany will soon be ours.” The sentence scares Wolfgang Büscher, and the man is hardly afraid of anything else.

The spokesman for the children’s and youth organization “Ark” says, “We are facing a catastrophe.” “Ark” looks after 7,000 children and young people from socially disadvantaged families every day in 33 facilities across the country. It is one of the largest aid organizations in the country.

More than 60% of the protégés have a so-called migration background. Muslim young people are radicalizing more and faster than ever before. “I have never experienced anything like this,” says Büscher. “Militant anti-Semitism” is sometimes a nice way of describing it.

“First we cut the throats of the Jews, then the gays, and finally the Christians,” a young Arab recently told him. Büscher tried to counteract this with small gestures:

He pinned a small Israel flag on the lapel of his jacket. A 12-year-old saw this and then told the social worker: “I hate you. We’ll take the country back.”

“Bild” newspaper shows that since the Hamas terrorist group massacred 1,200 Israelis, open hatred of Jews has become the norm in German schoolyards. “The integration went wrong. We hardly reach young people anymore,” says Herford teacher Birgit Ebel.

She reports that radical organizations — such as the Muslim Brotherhood or the extremist Turkish “Gray Wolves” — systematically try to recruit young people near schools and mosques.

Apparently with success: When Ebel observed a pro-Hamas rally and spotted some of her students in the demonstration, they shouted to their teacher: “Ms. Ebel, you Jewish whore.”

Büscher says he sees little chance of reaching Muslim young people. “With the very young, conversations can still work. It no longer works for older teenagers. They reject our culture, our values,” he says.

And the man for whom youth welfare was his life’s work then adds, visibly depressed: “The hatred is unimaginable.”

