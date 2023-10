: Ieder weldenkend mens volgt die redenering en betuigt terughoudendheid. Maar nu is de ratio geheel weg en overheerst een massapsychose. Allerlei concepten gaan door elkaar heen lopen: Palestijn, Palestina, Moslim, Broeder, Arabier, Hamas, Fatah, you name it. Met onderstaande uitleg van Jolle Demmers (prof conflict studies) kan ik nog steeds niet pro-Palestina en pro-Hamas gelijkstellen.

"MIND THE UNITARY TRAP

In this time of emotions and confusion Conflict Analysis can help. Instead of immediately jumping into normative positions of right and wrong, let's ask questions. How is this possible, and why is this happening? One lesson from the field of Conflict Studies: the danger of what Rogers Brubaker (2004) calls "the unitary trap".

It is much more often NOT groups but various kinds of organizations that are the protagonists of violent conflict (state regimes, paramilitary organizations, gangs) which CANNOT BE EQUATED with identity groups. Often the relationship between organizations in conflict and the groups they claim to represent is deeply ambiguous. Still, this type of unitary conflation is what we see happening a lot now in the way people talk about this violent conflict. And the way they justify violence.

In practice, the levels of 'groupness' of parties in conflict are not constant, they vary, from very loose ascriptions (category) to intense forms of interaction (group). We need to problematize -rather than presume- the relation between them. Often, the 'cementing' of identity and groupness takes place DURING the course of a violent conflict. High levels of groupness are often the RESULT and not the CAUSE of violent conflict.

There is Hamas, and the civilian population in Gaza,. There's the Israeli state, the Army, and the Netanyahu government, and the Israeli civilian population. There's individuals and communities who identify as Jewish outside of Israel, and a range of organizations claiming to represent them. And there are the words of all kinds of political leaderships and the larger societies they claim to represent. It is a mistake to lump them together under one unitary label.

This is very much the time were the "war mood" shows it's powerful face: forcing people to take sides, are you with us, or against us?

In that sense, we all are our own "case-study" now. Meaning we can analyze our way out of the war mood. And start thinking of constructive ways to end the bloodshed. Certainly for those living far from the horrors of war: this is the time to demonstrate that it is possible to escape the unitary trap and call for peace."