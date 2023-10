Britse overheid gaat streng optreden tegen Hamas-supporters.. Wat zal onze overheid doen?

As you know, Hamas is a proscribed terrorist organisation in the UK in its entirety. It is therefore a criminal offence for a person in the UK to:

belong to Hamas

invite support for Hamas

express support for Hamas whilst being reckless as to whether the expression will encourage support of it

arrange a meeting in support of Hamas

wear clothing or carry articles in public which arouse reasonable suspicion that an individual is a member or supporter of Hamas or

publish an image of an article such as a flag or logo in the same circumstances

