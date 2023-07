"If I encroach on you and I'm sophisticated about it, I'm going to encroach right to the point where you start to protest. Then I'm going to stop. Then I'm going to wait. Then you're going to calm down, and I'm going to encroach again right to the point where you protest."

"Then I'm going to stop, then I'm going to wait. I'm just going to do this forever. "Before you know it, I'm going to be back three miles from where you started, and I'll have done this one step at a time. Then you'll go, 'how did I get here?' and the answer was, well, I pushed you a little further than you should've gone."

- Jordan Peterson