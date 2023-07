www.politico.eu/article/eu-french-mep...

“BRUSSELS — French MEPs were out in force at a committee meeting Wednesday to support a vote in favor of beefing up the European Parliament’s premises in Strasbourg by renting 15,000 square meters of office space from the French government.

After failing to convince the EU to buy the Osmose building outright, the French government is arranging to buy the building and then lease it to the Parliament for €700,000 per year on a 99-year contract. Acquiring the Osmose building will set the French state back €53.5 million.

Though broadly seen as a cheap deal for the EU institution, the French rental offer was loudly rejected by the Socialists and Greens groups, […]”