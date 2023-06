@Basil Fawlty | 27-06-23 | 11:12: De elite zal inmiddels voorzien zijn denk je niet ;)) Goed lezen Basil... The Norwegian Road Federation (OFV) explains that several things caused such a result. The first was war and pandemic (supply constraints), which caused lower sales in early 2022 and higher sales in late 2022 (specifically in November and December). het is ook suplly chain gerelateerd customers rushed to buy cars in late 2022, but in early 2023 there were not too many customers. OFV says that it's too early to say whether the sales drop will extend beyond the Spring... De verkoop is nu nog steeds.. still about 76.3 percent of the total market.