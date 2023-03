Newsweek:

“ We Need an American Bukele | Opinion

GAVIN WAX AND NATHAN BERGER



Within a month, Bukele's language became more firm: "There are rumors that [gang members] want to start taking revenge on random, honest people. If they do that, there won't even be one meal in prisons. I swear to God, they won't eat a grain of rice, and let's see how long they last."

Salvadorans applauded. Safety returned to the streets. The nation dropped from the most dangerous in the world to the safest in the Americas.”

Kennelijk zorgt opsluiten van criminelen tot lagere criminaliteit! Wow. Volgens Nederlandse criminologen moet je criminelen juist helpen.

