Eva Kaili is gezien haar functie een PEP

politically exposed person (politiek prominente persoon)

Juist bankrekeningen van PEP’s worden extra in de gaten gehouden door de banken

In financial regulation, a politically exposed person (PEP) is one who has been entrusted with a prominent public function. A PEP generally presents a higher risk for potential involvement in bribery and corruption by virtue of their position and the influence that they may hold. The terms "politically exposed person" and senior foreign political figure are often used interchangeably, particularly in international forums.

Most financial institutions view a PEP as a potential compliance risk, and perform enhanced monitoring of accounts that fall within this category.