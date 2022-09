En dan over die foto van Rutte in Paramaribo:

Wij gaan betalen! (en het bedrag staat bij lange nog niet vast).

Bloomberg: (niet de minste bron wat ik je brom)

Dutch Government Plans to Launch Slavery Apology Fund

The Dutch government is said to be planning to apologize for its historic role in slave trade and set up a fund for projects that aim to raise awareness about the legacy of slavery.

The fund will be announced after the nation officially apologizes for its role in slavery by the end of this year or the beginning of next year, according to people familiar with the matter. It may be as big as 200 million euros ($204 million), the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The prime minister’s office declined to comment. (...) www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-...