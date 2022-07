“You’ve got to grow calluses on your heart or you just bleed to death,” said Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew in 1978.

To Lee, there was no room for leniency if it meant threatening the stability of the nation. The same sentiment has traversed through the decades, and despite offering help in the form of humanitarian aid, Singapore’s stance still seems to be in the same vein.

For now, it seems like the wrestle between head and heart is here to stay.