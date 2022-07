But one thing is for sure: Musk has left Twitter worse off than it was when he said he would buy it, write The Times’s Kate Conger and Mike Isaac. Here’s why:

Musk exposed the company’s waning financial and business prospects. Twitter has operated at a loss for seven of the nine years it has been a public company. It received no rival offers while Musk was trying to buy it. Its board determined that Musk’s offer of $54.20 a share was the best it could obtain, suggesting it saw no way to reach that price on its own.

And since Twitter accepted Musk’s offer, its stock has lost over a third of its value.

Musk riled up his 100 million followers against the company. Amid his memes taking aim at Twitter, he jackhammered the product, saying it was not as attractive as other apps. His barbs about fake accounts have weakened trust in the company, just as it prepares to moderate heated discussions about an upcoming election in Brazil and the U.S. midterm elections this fall. In May, Musk said he would “reverse the permanent ban” of former President Donald J. Trump from Twitter, energizing right-wing users who have long accused the company of censoring them.

