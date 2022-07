: dit soort dingen wordt al lang onderzocht met iedere keer weer een andere uitkomst:

The American Government funded a study to see why the head of a

man's Penis was larger than the shaft. After 1 year and $180,000, they

concluded that the reason that the head was larger than the shaft was to give

the man more pleasure during sex. After the US published the study, the

French decided to do their own study. After $250,000 and 3 years of research, they

concluded that the reason the head was larger than the shaft was to give

the woman more pleasure during sex. Canadians, unsatisfied with these

findings, conducted their own study. After 2 weeks and a cost of around $75.46,

and 2 cases of beer, they concluded that it was to keep a man's hand

from flying off and hitting himself in the forehead.