“ People seeking asylum in the UK will be flown 4,500 miles to Rwanda as part of a government crackdown on unauthorised migrants to be announced by Boris Johnson.

The prime minister is expected to announce a range of measures including putting the navy in charge of Channel operations from Friday and a new reception centre to hold people attempting to enter the UK to aid ending the practice of housing asylum seekers in hotels.

Priti Patel, the home secretary, travelled to the central African country on Wednesday after finalising a “migration and economic development partnership”.

“ Matt Dathan from the Times, who is one of the journalists accompanying Priti Patel on her trip to Rwanda, has posted more picutures on Twitter of the accommodation where it is proposed asylum seekers from the UK will be housed.”

Op de Twitter van Matt Dathan de foto’s van de hotels waar asylanten gaan worden ondergebracht. Ziet er niet slecht uit.