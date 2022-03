Voor onze bluesbrothers and sisters. Wie kent em.

"Have you ever had one of those days

when nothing's going right

You wanna make love to your woman

but all she wants to do is fight.

You say 'Baby...you look good today'

She say 'What you mean by that?'

You know its time for you to go

and grab your coat and hat.

And drink until you forget that murder is a crime

Stress will kill you every time."