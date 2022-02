Analysis Of UK Winter Extreme Rainfall

Is climate change making winter floods getting worse in England?

Conclusie Nee . (Trends are either flat or even decreasing.)

Bron : wattsupwiththat.com/2022/02/23/analys...

Is the Southwest U.S. Experiencing a Megadrought Fueled by Global Warming?

Nee : Another debunking of the Southwest Megadrought Panic and attribution to Climate Change.

Bron : wattsupwiththat.com/2022/02/18/is-the...