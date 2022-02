: Zo maar een bericht: The ROLLDOCK STAR loaded with 45 windmill blades of the newest VESTAS type V162. With a length of 79.3 mtr and weight of 36 ton each enroute from China to Antwerp & Amsterdam arrived under command of Capt André Gielens at the Singapore Eastern Anchorage for Bunkers where also Capt Jos aan de Wiel took over command before heading for

Europe.