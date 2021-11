Why is it not a nice development to have mandatory vaccinations ? I really do not get how you Dutch people think. 86% of the Dutch adults took responsibility and protect themselves and the others around, why should they have to bother restrictions and the risk to get infected exactly ? Why in your head people should not do their social duty and get vaccinated like all the rest exactly ? People are very fed up. There is no freedom of choice if this choice endangers and affects the whole society. Vaccinations HAVE to be mandatory and strictly enforced. You dont want to collaborate for the good of the whole society ? Very well. Then shut up and face the harsh consequences. The antivaxxers are victims of their own stupidity, unlimited ignorance and selfishness. That's it.