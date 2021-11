Het rommelt weer in voormalig Joegoslavië,

Milorad Dodik, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Serb member of the tripartite presidency, which rotates every eight months between one Bosniak, one Serb and one Croat member, has been threatening for 15 years for Republika Srpska to secede.

But in the past month, he has taken significant steps towards such a move, announcing that Republika Srpska will pull out from key state institutions to achieve full autonomy within the country, in violation of the 1995 peace accords.

bron: Al Jazeera