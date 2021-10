Grappige meme momenteel in de VS : "Let's Go Brandon !"

De 28-jarige Brandon Brown won een NASCAR autorace, en werd geinterviewd door NBC news.

Oh my god it’s just such an unbelievable moment,” he said whilst the race crowd began chanting.

The NBC reporter then picked up on the chant and seemingly assumed that they were shouting “let’s go Brandon” in support of the driver. Interviewster sloeg de plank helemaal mis :

“As you can hear the chants from the crowd, ‘Let’s go Brandon’,” she said.

However, what they were actually chanting was “f*** Joe Biden,” showing their disapproval of the US President."

En dit soort spontane massale chants gebeuren nu bij alle sportevenementen in de VS.