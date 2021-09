The neurochemistry of power has implications for politics and for political change. Since power activates our neuronal reward systems in the brain and, as such, is addictive, people in positions of unchecked power are likely to lack the self-awareness required to act with restraint or to seek a consensual form of decision making. Dictators are, therefore, more likely to appear in situations where checks and balances are not present or consolidated. Brutality and a lack of regard for citizens of countries governed by leaders with absolute power will tend to be the rule, regardless of the psychological state of the ruler.

Since sudden withdrawal of power, like the abrupt withdrawal from drugs, produces uncontrollable cravings, those who possess power, especially absolute power, are highly unlikely to give it up willingly, smoothly and without human and material loss. It is important to remember that power, like all human emotions, is neurochemically mediated and that unchecked power can create irrational, addicted and destructive impulses.

Bron: blog.politics.ox.ac.uk/neurochemistry...

Onze experts (OMT) en beleidsmakers (Rutte en de Jonge) staat gewoon stijf van de dopamine en worden gek als de aanvoer (de macht) afneemt. It's that simple.