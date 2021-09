www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/09/04/ger...

To the surprise of the German authorities, some twenty people, whom the German Interior Minister, Horst Seehofer described as “high-caliber criminals”, are listed by international security forces as a ‘serious threat’.

There are about 20 cases (and could be more) “that are relevant to security, who are now in Germany and cannot legally be deported back to Afghanistan,” said Seehofer during a press club meeting in Munich.

According to German security officials, four of the evacuees had previously been deported from Germany to Afghanistan years ago, and have managed to sneak back into the country.

