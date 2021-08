: Altijd weer dat sprookje dat dit niet te voorspellen was, zodat de betrokkenen hun handen in onschuld kunnen wassen. Er is genoeg bewijsmateriaal dat dit wel degelijk voorspeld werd.

abcnews.go.com/US/afghanistans-collap...

"[U.S.] leaders were told by the military it would take no time at all for the Taliban to take everything," an anonymous U.S. intelligence official told ABC News. "No one listened."

"A senior congressional official who asked not to be named in order to discuss sensitive briefings told ABC News that intelligence officers had warned the U.S. leaders about a swift and total victory by the fundamentalist Taliban militants who had held power in Kabul during the late 1990s up until after the Sept. 11 attacks.

"The intelligence community assessment has always been accurate; they just disregarded it," the official told ABC News, speaking about the Biden administration."