She put him out

Like the burning end of a midnight cigarette

She broke his heart

He spent his whole life trying to forget

We watched him drink his pain away

Little at a time

But he never could get drunk enough

To get her off his mind until the night

He put that bottle to his head and pulled the trigger

And finally drank away her memory

Life is short but this time it was bigger

And the strength he had to get up off his knees

We found him with his face down in the pillow

With a note that said I'll love her till I die

And when we buried him beneath the willow

The angels sang a whiskey lullaby

The rumors flew

But nobody knew how much she blamed herself

For years and years

She tried to hide the whiskey on her breathe

She finally drank her pain away little at a time

But she never could get drunk enough to get him of her mind

Until the night

She put that bottle to her head and pulled the trigger

And finally drank away his memory

Life is short but this time it was bigger

Than the strength she had to get up off her knees

We found her with her face down in the pillow

Clinging to his picture for dear life

We laid her next to him beneath the willow

While the Angels sang a whiskey lullaby