BREAKING: ‘Significant Discrepancies’ Discovered In Arizona Audit, Ballots Off Up to 17.5%, ‘Likely Joe Biden Did Not Win’

'They're hiding the disaster in which they handled this election, and likely, the fact that Joe Biden did not win in Arizona.'

www.newswars.com/breaking-significant...

By Tom Pappert | NationalFile.com Thursday, May 13, 2021