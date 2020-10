Het kost je weinig moeite om de onderscheiding “rund van de dag” in ontvangst te nemen.

Geniet liever van de paniekreacties in het Trump-kamp nu ze bijna zeker weten dat ze verliezen.

Zelfs bij FOX-news pakken ze de aanhang van Trump vierkant bij hun ballen. Lachen.

x News anchor Chris Wallace confronted Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Sunday morning over the Hunter Biden laptop story that Trumpworld has incessantly pushed recently, asking her if she could provide any proof that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took money from foreign companies and countries.

Team Trump and its allies in conservative media have used materials purported to be from the younger Biden’s laptop to accuse the former vice president of corruption, claiming emails show Hunter Bidden involving his father in shady foreign dealings. The Biden campaign has denied any wrongdoing, and the Wall Street Journal reported last week that a review of documents shows “no role for Joe Biden” in any alleged pay-for-play scheme.

Giuliani’s Crew of Misfits and Hucksters Storms Into the Hunter Biden Wars

With the right-wing media ecosystem continuing to run wild with the story, which involves Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and other assorted sketchy personalities, Wallace grilled McDaniel on Fox News Sunday on whether or not there was any fire behind all the smoke.

“Do you have any proof, because he’s denied it, do you have any proof that Joe Biden ever took one penny fr