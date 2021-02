JACK

Do something for me.



TYLER

What?



JACK

Appreciate something.



TYLER

What?



JACK

Look at me...



TYLER

What?



JACK

My eyes are open.



EXTREME SLOW MOTION:



Jack's finger squeezes the trigger...



KABLAM! -- Jack's cheeks INFLATE with gas. His eyes bulge.

BLOOD flies out from his head. The WINDOW behind him

SHATTERS. SMOKE wafts out of his mouth and tear ducts.



RESUME NORMAL SPEED as the GLASS FALLS behind Jack...



Tyler stands, in gunsmoke, eyes glazed, sniffs the air...



TYLER

What's that smell... ?



Jack slumps to the floor... Tyler falls...



Tyler hits the ground. The back of TYLER'S HEAD is BLOWN

OPEN, revealing blood, skull and brain.



Suddenly, a GROUP of SPACE MONKEYS burst into the room,

moving forward to Jack. TYLER'S BODY IS GONE.



TALL SPACE MONKEY

Are you all right, sir... ?!



Jack quakes, holding the side of his head; a ragged hole

blown in his CHEEK. He's bleeding hard, but he's alive.

JACK

I'm okay...



Jack looks to the Space Monkeys, trying to get his eyes to

see. TWO SPACE MONKEYS enter with Marla. One holds a gun

to Marla as she struggles.



SHORT SPACE MONKEY

Are you sure? You look terrible,

sir! What's happened?



JACK

Everything's fine.



ANOTHER SPACE MONKEY

Sir, you look really awful! Do you

need medical assistance?



Jack sees Marla, tries to get to his feet, falls...



JACK

Bring the girl to me. The rest of

you get out. Now!



The Monkeys bring Marla, releasing her, saluting.



MARLA

What happened... ?



JACK

Don't ask.



Marla crouches, takes out wadded TISSUES and tries to apply.

them to Jack's wound. Space Monkeys are leaving, hesitantly.



JACK

Get to the rendezvous point. Move it!



Jack and Marla are left alone.



MARLA

My God, you're shot...



JACK

Yes.



Jack tries to got up. Marla helps him.



MARLA

Who did this to you?



JACK

I did, I think. But, I'm okay... I'm

fine...



MASSIVE EXPLOSION... the glass walls rattle...



Jack and Marla look -- OUT THE WINDOWS: a BUILDING EXPLODES;

collapsing upon itself. Then, ANOTHER BUILDING IMPLODES

into a massive cloud of dust. Jack and Marla are

silhouetted against the SKYLINE. Jack looks to Marla,

reaches to take her hand.



JACK

I'm sorry... you met me at a very

strange time in my life.



Marla looks at him. ANOTHER BUILDING IMPLODES and COLLAPSES

inward... and ANOTHER BUILDING... and ANOTHER...



The FILM SLOWS, then ADVANCES ONE FRAME at a TIME -- SHOWING

SPROCKET HOLES on the SIDES. EACH FRAME is an IMPLODING

BUILDING -- then, ONE FRAME IS A PENIS. Then, the IMPLODING

BUILDING again. SPEED UP the frames, LOSE the sprocket

holes, RESUME NORMAL SPEED...



FADE TO BLACK:



end



--------------------------------------------------------------

