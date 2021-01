Heeft niets met Trump te maken want ze doen he allemaal:

“God bless America.”

Once again, respectfully, I say to myself, “What the fuck does that mean?”

God bless America.

Is that a request? Is that a demand? Is that a suggestion?

Politicians say it at the end of every speech as if it were some sort of verbal tick that they can’t get rid of.

“God bless you and God bless America. God bless you and God bless America.”

I guess they figure if they leave it out, someone is going to think they’re bad Americans.

Let me tell you a little secret about God, folks.

God doesn’t give a flying fuck about America,

Listen, good. There are 200 countries in the world now.

Do these people honestly think that God is sitting around picking out his favorites?

Why would he do that? Why would God have a favorite country? And why would it be America out of all the countries? Because we have the most money?

Because he likes our National Anthem?

Maybe, it’s because he heard we have 18 delicious flavors of classic Rice-A-Roni.

It’s delusional thinking. It’s delusional thinking, and Americans are not alone with this sort of delusions.

Military cemeteries around the world are packed with brainwashed, dead soldiers who were convinced God was on their side.

America prays for God to destroy our enemies.

Our enemies pray for God to destroy us.

Somebody is going to be disappointed. Somebody is wasting their fucking time.

Could it be

everyone?

(G.C., 2008)