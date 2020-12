It's been a long time since I've been spoken to you

Was it the right time?

Your current troubles and you know they'll get much worse

I hope you know how much I enjoyed them

You're a pig of a person, there's a justice in this world

Hey, how about this?

Your lack of conscience and your lack of morality

Well, more and more people know all about it

We sat around the other night, me and the guys,

Trying to find the right word

That would best fit and describe you and people like you

That no principle has touched no principles baptized

How about that?

Who'd eat shit and say it taseted good

If there was some money in it for him

Hey, you remember that song by this guy from Texas

Whose name was Bobby Fuller?

I'll sing it for you it went like this

I fought the law and the law won

I fought the law and the law won