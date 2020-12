Nick Cave - Bright Horses

youtu.be/WguHrM0y_cU

The bright horses have broken free from the fields

They are horses of love, their manes full of fire

They are parting the cities, those bright, burning horses

And everyone is hiding, and no one makes a sound

And I'm by your side, and I'm holding your hand

Bright horses of wonder springing from your burning hand

(Ooh)

(Ooh, oh)

And everyone has a heart and it's calling for something

And we're all so sick and tired of seeing things as they are

And horses are just horses and their manes aren't full of fire

The fields are just fields and there ain't no Lord

And everyone is hidden, and everyone is cruel

And there's no shortage of tyrants and no shortage of fools

And the little white shape dancing at the end of the hall

Is just a wish that time can't dissolve at all

Oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh

Oh, this world is plain to see

It don't mean we can't believe in something

And anyway, my baby's coming back now on the next train

I can hear the whistle blowin', I can hear the mighty roar

I can hear the horses prancing in the pastures of the Lord

Oh, the train is coming, and I'm standing here to see

And it's bringing my baby right back to me

Well, there are some things that are hard to explain

But my baby's coming home now on the 5:30 train