Trumpiedumpie verliest in eigen gelederen ook aan steun. De hoogste aanklager op Justitie, William Barr heeft in een interview met AP toegegeven dat er nauwelijks sprake is geweest van fraude tijdens de afgelopen verkiezingen. Gevolg van deze uitspraak is hoogstwaarschijnlijk dat Barr moet aftreden. Aldus The Financial Times.

William Barr, the US attorney-general, said on Tuesday he had not seen evidence of voter fraud that would affect the outcome of the presidential election, directly undermining Donald Trump’s claims the vote was stolen from him.

The intervention by Mr Barr in an interview with the Associated Press, was a high-profile rebuke of the president’s unsubstantiated claims of a vast Democratic conspiracy to manipulate voting machines and mail-in ballots to ensure Joe Biden’s victory.

Mr Barr, who has been a stalwart ally of Mr Trump, had before the election echoed the president’s warnings about mail ballot fraud. After the vote, the attorney-general had stoked Democratic concerns by authorising immediate investigations into election fraud.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Mr Barr told the AP. He added that he had looked into allegations that voting machines were compromised but “we haven’t seen anything to substantiate that”.