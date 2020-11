So then I dropped the invasier in the mailbox

And sent it special D

Bright in early next morning

It came right back to me

Marokko wrote upon it

Return to sender, address unknown

No such person, no such zone

This time I'm gonna take the invasier myself

And put it right in Marokko

And if the invasier comes back the very next day

Then I'll understand the writing on it

Return to sender...