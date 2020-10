Zweden heeft een veel intensere lockdown dan hier gehad.

"Swedes in general have changed their behavior to a great extent during the pandemic and the practice of social distancing as well as physical distancing in public places and at work has been widespread," said Maria Furberg, MD, PhD, an infectious diseases expert at Umea University Hospital in northeastern Sweden.

"During the months of March to early June, all shops were practically empty, people stopped dining with friends, and families stopped seeing even their CLOSEST relatives," Furberg told MedPage Today. "A lock-down could NOT have been MORE effective. Handwashing, excessive use of hand sanitizers, and staying home at the first sign of a cold became the new normal very quickly." www.medpagetoday.com/infectiousdiseas...