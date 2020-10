The valiant leaves who held on

Through the strongest winter breeze

Defiantly clung to the

Brown weathered trees

And one must read close to

Gather the story of time

hidden in the wrinkled trunks

Of the tall evergreen pines

And I thought of how Aurelius

Challenged the

Justness of God. Well the

Justice of man may not be the

Just course for all.

Marcus Aurelius