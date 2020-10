"corrigeerden zijn artsen de diagnose naar een dag later. "

De arts heeft alles in een memorandum verduidelijkt.

Trump wist pas donderdag avond- dat hij besmet was. Weer een tegenslag voor de media die er natuurlijk meer van willen maken om Trump te demoniseren. En nu allerlei complot theorieën verspreiden.

Conley caused some confusion on Saturday when he said they were "72 hours into the diagnosis," suggesting that Trump was actually diagnosed on Wednesday. However, he later clarified in a memorandum that he meant to say it was "day three" of the diagnosis -- since Trump was diagnosed on Thursday.

Separately, he said that Trump had received the antibody cocktail "48 hours ago" when he meant to say "day two."

"The President was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on the evening of Thursday, October 1st and had received Regeron's [sic] antibody cocktail on Friday, October 2nd," he said.

