Uit de fles is regelrecht de goot in. Dus think before you drink. Vooral stap 1 is leuk.

1: Pick your poison. Keep in mind, the higher the quality, the more it is made for sipping, not shooting.

2: Prepare your shot and chaser. Tequila goes into shot glass. Chasers are usually a lemon or lime wedge. Salt placed on standby.

3: Lick the part of your hand where your thumb and pointing finger meet. Follow that up by pouring salt where you just licked.

4: Hold your lemon/lime wedge in the same hand that now has a salty patch on it. (Things are about to starting picking up…)

5: Lick the salt off your hand.

6: Quickly follow that up by downing the shot of tequila in one shot.

7: Quickly follow that up by sucking on the lemon/lime wedge.

8: Make that “gasping" sound as if you just did something difficult.

9: Enjoy the rest of your evening.

