Ha ha ik had vroeger een lp van de fat boys in de 80’s toen rap nog lollig was. Human beat box!

THE FAT BOYS ARE BACK

The fat boys are back

And you know they can never be whack

The fat boys are back

Fat boys are back

And you know they can never be whack

The fat boys are back (do you lie to the fat boys?)

I'm starving I'm in the mood

Plain and simple I NEED FOOD

Eat some beans and very soon everybody in the place

Will leave the room

For some reason I can't reveal

Pass a bananna so I can peel

Slide to the kitchen

Stuff my face

Leaving not one crumb in the place