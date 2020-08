Breaking: Net binnen via Foxnews

Terwijl de Democraten , de media en Hollywood de anarchie promoten en weigeren op te treden tegen relschoppers en plunderaars handhaaft Trump de wet en gaat achter de criminelen aan. Met resultaat.

==============

More than 200 charged with federal crimes, 1,000 arrested in Operation Legend, AG Barr announces

The operation is named for LeGend Taliferro, 4, who was shot and killed while he slept in June

At least 207 people have been charged with a federal crime, and more than 1,000 arrests have been made in major metropolitan cities since the Department of Justice launched Operation Legend in July, U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced on Wednesday.

Nearly 400 firearms have been seized by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Barr launched Operation Legend on July 8 as “a sustained, systematic and coordinated law enforcement initiative in which federal law enforcement agencies work in conjunction with state and local law enforcement officials to fight violent crime,” the DOJ said in a release.