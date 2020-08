:

"…even with the hindsight of Mr. Reagan’s [Alzheimer’s] diagnosis, his four main White House doctors say they never detected any evidence that his forgetfulness was more than just that. His mental competence in office, they said in a series of recent interviews, was never in doubt. Indeed, they pointed out, tests of his mental status did not begin to show evidence of the disease until the summer of 1993, more than four years after he left the White House.

“There was never anything that would raise a question about his ability to function as President,” said Dr. Lawrence C. Mohr, one of Mr. Reagan’s physicians in his second term. “Ronald Reagan’s cognitive function, belief structure, judgment, ability to choose between options, behavior and ability to communicate were totally and completely intact.”

[…]

He “never forgot appointments, misplaced or lost things, where he put his glasses, never forgot to put his hearing aids in, never forgot to put his contact lenses in, and these are things he did for himself,” Dr. Mohr said. “I saw him saddle and bridle horses at the ranch and later put things back exactly where they belonged.” And Mr. Reagan, the doctors stressed, was punctual, never depressed and had no difficulty with language or understanding what was going on around him."

fact check false.

www.snopes.com/fact-check/ronald-reag...