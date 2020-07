Hahahahahaha.

Daar kun je toch alleen maar om lachen om die rancune en zelfbeklag verpakt in een soort van universitair bedoeld taalgebruik:

"Whiteness refers to the specific dimensions of racism that elevate White people over people of Color. Basic rights, resources, and experiences that are assumed to be shared by all, are actually only available to Whites. Although many Whites feel that being White has no meaning, this feeling is unique to White people and is a key part of what it means to be White; to see one’s race as having no meaning is a privilege only Whites are afforded. To claim to be “just human” and thus outside of race is one of the most powerful and pervasive manifestations of Whiteness."