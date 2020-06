:

''To understand what happened to the city, a small historical flashback is needed.

After the apartheid was over, a two-million swarm of Africans flooded the city, opening the era of African Reqonquista. They were not natives, they just left their usual places in the desert and went wherever life was better. Mikhail, the guy who got us the driver, lived in Johannesburg at that time and told us the following:

In the middle of an ordinary workday, something happened.

The office center's doors opened and an unorganized crowd of several thousand blacks rushed in, carrying their belongings in huge bags. They asked us not to pay any attention to them and continue working, while they were spreading around the building and occupying every bit of territory that was available. Armchairs, stools, sofas, restrooms and hallways - they were everywhere, happily chatting and wasting no time in taking whatever shiny things the building's original denizens had on them.

The office became filled with commotion. Chickens were butchered and gutted in the hallways, tables in audience rooms turned into cooking tables, restrooms became bathhouses.

The polite question "What's going on?" was answered with "This is our home now".

The subsequent, less polite question "What the fuck?!" met a reply "It will be better for everyone".

Mikhail called the cops.

Cops didn't come.

They apologized and explained that exactly the same thing is happening across the entire city.

Then everyone who could started to quietly flee the city, headed towards the suburbs and Cape Town, while erecting barriers to block the paths - hedges, moats, electrified fences. The last district of Johannesburg where you can meet a white man nowadays is the Pretoria suburb.''

