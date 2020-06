4 jun. GuyVerhofstadt

Today it was 31 years ago that the Chinese Communist Party crushed its own citizens. China has become a lot richer since then, but unfortunately the Chinese people did not get more democratic rights. #TiananmenMassacre

Today. Me

This year it was 13 years ago that the Hyperpriviliged white leaders of european countries signed the Lisbon treaty. All the so called ‘’workers’’ in Brussels and StraSSbourg have become a lot richer since, but unfortunately the people of member nation states did not get more democratic rights. #DontbeSilentAgainstEUandOrHyperprivilegedLeaders.

If you can bear to look at the picture of attendands for the signing of this treaty, please wear sunglasses because all this white can hurts your eyes temporarily or even permanent.