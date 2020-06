Tucker Carlson: Our leaders have dithered and lied about the riots as the nation goes up in flames

www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlso...

Lang verhaal, best goed ook. Ook kritiek op de Trump administratie dus geen eenzijdig verhaal maar wel een paar rake opmerkingen:

Some Democrats have openly embraced what is happening. Really they don't have much of a choice. These are their voters cleaning out the Rolex store. These riots effectively are the largest Joe Biden for President rally on record.

In gratitude for that, more than a dozen Joe Biden for President campaign staffers donated money to the rioters in Minneapolis, and then they bragged about it on Twitter.

No Democratic leader can directly criticize what is happening right now. And in fact, some have joined in. Over the weekend, the Democratic Party of Fairfax, Virginia, which is an important Democratic organization, released the following statement on Twitter: "Riots are an integral part of this country's march towards progress."

Progress. Burning buildings, teargas, dead bodies, the screaming injured, criminal anarchy -- to the Democratic Party of Fairfax, that is called progress.