On Topic: De helft van de Amerikanen vreest dat ze door de lockdown five pounds (2, 26 kg) zijn aangekomen. www.studyfinds.org/battling-the-covid... En dat het hun niet meer lukt om die gewichtstoename omlaag te krijgen. Daarom: Sportscholen open! Uit het artikel: "NEW YORK — Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, exercise regimen, and diet is difficult in the best of times, and it’s become that much harder in the wake of COVID-19. With gyms shut down, many Americans have turned to junk food and late night snacks to calm their viral nerves over the past few months. While college students have long fought to keep off the infamous “freshman 15,” adults of all ages are now swearing off the newly-dubbed “COVID-15.” In fact, according to a new survey of 2,000 U.S. citizens, one in two (49%) are afraid they’ll never get their pre-quarantine body back."