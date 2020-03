Wikipedia roept iets heel anders: Close approaches

With an absolute magnitude of approximately 15.8,[2] 1998 OR2 is one of the brightest and presumably largest known potentially hazardous asteroids (see PHA-list).[8] It has an Earth minimum orbital intersection distance of 0.0157 AU (2,350,000 km), which translates into 6.1 lunar distances (LD).[1] On 16 April 2079, this asteroid will make a close near-Earth encounter at a safe distance of 0.0118 AU (4.6 LD), and pass the Moon at 0.009 AU (3.58 LD).[1]