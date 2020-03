Leesvoer voor de quarantaine: geschiedenis van de Spaanse Griep www.history.com/topics/world-war-i/19...

Citaat uit artikel van Smithsonian over de Spaanse Griep: "The killing created its own horrors. Governments aggravated them, partly because of the war. For instance, the U.S. military took roughly half of all physicians under 45—and most of the best ones.

What proved even more deadly was the government policy toward the truth. When the United States entered the war, Woodrow Wilson demanded that “the spirit of ruthless brutality... enter into the very fibre of national life.” So he created the Committee on Public Information, which was inspired by an adviser who wrote, “Truth and falsehood are arbitrary terms.... The force of an idea lies in its inspirational value. It matters very little if it is true or false.”"

Dus sinds Woodrow Wilson werd het publiek met opzet ideologisch / vanwege 'inspirational value' voorgelicht / voorgeduisterd.

