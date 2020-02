: Ja dat weet ik natuurlijk wel ! Maar de échte reden is dat ze hem zat waren omdat hij in de verkeerde hoek zit :

‘Family Guy’ Is Going ‘Stick It To James Woods’ By Changing Name Of High School

Indiewire pointed out that Woods, who has starred in movies like Casino and Videodrome, has angered some Family Guy fans by expressing right-wing viewpoints on Twitter. Earlier this month, the Telegraph dubbed Woods “the angriest Republican in Hollywood” after the actor complained about his “political liberal” agent deciding to celebrate Independence Day by dropping Woods as a client.

James Woods often defends and commends Donald Trump on Twitter, while Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane has called Trump supporters “seriously f**ked in the head” for finding it “acceptable for a Big Mac-chomping reality TV personality to rip a family apart for political gain.”

Dus doe zelf eens onderzoek.