En dan dit:

Fijnstofemissie door banden: (PM=Particulate Matter=fijstof)

It was assumed that 5% of the tyre PM-emissions consists of PM10, the remainder being larger fractions that do not stay airborne but are emitted to the soil or surface water. The PM2.5/PM10 ratio is estimated to be 20% (see Table 3.35). Both fractions were derived from Ten Broeke et al. (2009) and are highly uncertain.

Fijnstofemissie door remmen:

It is assumed that the material emitted from brake linings comprises of 49% particulate matter (PM10) and 20% larger fragments. The remainder of the material (31%) remains on the vehicle. The PM2.5/PM10 ratio is estimated

at 15% (see Table 3.35). Again, these estimates are highly uncertain due to a lack of empirical data.

Fijnstofmaffia at its best.

We weten het eigenlijk niet, maar we moeten toch iets roepen.... toch?